Welsh independence: Thousands march through Cardiff
Thousands of people are taking part in a march and rally in Cardiff calling for Welsh independence.
The event is being run by All Under One Banner Cymru which held its first march in Cardiff in 2019.
On Friday, a Plaid Cymru-commissioned report claimed to "debunk" the sentiment that Wales was "too small and too poor to thrive as an independent nation".
The last march in Wrexham in July attracted about 8,000 people.
However, the report was dismissed by the Welsh Conservatives, with leader Andrew RT Davies claiming it was "nothing but back of the envelope fantasy figures to justify Plaid's obsession".
March spokeswoman Harriet Protheroe-Soltani said: "Given the recent UK government's tax cuts for the rich and continual erosion of workers' rights, it's important - now more than ever - that people come along and demonstrate that we do not trust Westminster to look after the interests of Wales."