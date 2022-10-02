Aberystwyth: Major haul of suspected cocaine found on beach
Police are investigating after a "significant quantity" of what is thought be cocaine was found washed up on a beach in Wales.
A large number of black bags tied to buoyancy aids were found on Tan-y-Bwlch beach near Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, by passers-by on Saturday morning.
Dyfed-Powys Police said no arrests had been made and the precise quantity was yet to be established.
The force thanked those who informed police after finding the packages.
