Ruthin care worker struck off after child sex offences
A care worker has been removed from the social care register after being jailed for sexual offences involving children.
John Stuart Jones, 49, of Canol y Dre, Ruthin, Denbighshire, was sentenced to eight years in April after admitting 13 counts.
A Social Care Wales panel ruled that the seriousness of the offences made his removal from the register a necessity.
He declined to attend Monday's hearing by video link from prison.
His offences included inciting a 12-year-old girl to engage in sexual activity, and distributing images of child abuse.
Chairwoman Victoria Trenberth said the panel had read a transcript of the sentencing hearing and found that Jones, whose offending was carried out online, "actively caused serious harm to the children involved".
She added that although the offences were unconnected with his work, Jones's offending was "incompatible with work in the social care sector" and she added that "the public would properly expect" the action to be taken.