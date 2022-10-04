Ebbw Vale: Murder arrest after man, 41, dies
- Published
A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a 41-year-old man.
Emergency services were called to Waunlwyd in Ebbw Vale, Blaenau Gwent, at about 04:30 BST on Monday.
He was pronounced dead at the scene after being found unresponsive by police and paramedics.
The 29-year-old man from Merthyr Tydfil is in custody, Gwent Police said, with officers carrying out inquiries in the area.
