Monmouthshire: Man, 21, from Hereford area dies in work accident
A 21-year-old man has died after an accident at work in Monmouthshire.
Gwent Police said the man, from the Hereford area, was pronounced dead at the scene in the village of Penpergwm, near Abergavenny.
Police and ambulance were called at about 08:45 BST on Tuesday. Two emergency ambulances and an air ambulance were sent.
The Health and Safety Executive said it is aware of the incident and the investigation is being led by police.