Halkyn quarry fire: Firefighters due to reinspect scene
- Published
Firefighters are due to reinspect the scene of a major blaze at a quarry.
Four fire engines were used to bring the fire under control at Pant quarry in Halkyn, Flintshire, on Tuesday evening.
Residents, posting on social media, reported sounds of large blasts from the quarry.
But North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said there had been no significant explosions.
The fire, which began in a tank at the quarry, was reported at around 16:20 BST with the last crew leaving the scene shortly before midnight.
Firefighters from Deeside, Flint, Wrexham and Cheshire said they dealt with the blaze using four engines, an aerial ladder platform, a foam carrier and a high volume pump.
