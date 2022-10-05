Newport: M4 hold-ups after accident near Magor Services
There are big delays on the M4 eastbound following an accident in Monmouthshire.
The queues are from Junction 23 Magor Services through Newport to Junction 27 High Cross, according to traffic analysts, Inrix.
It has led to congestion on nearby roads with an additional travel time estimated to be over an hour.
Meanwhile, the nearby M48 Severn Bridge in Monmouthshire has been closed due to strong winds.
It comes as rail passengers were advised not to travel on the south Wales mainline on Wednesday with services cut due to a strike.