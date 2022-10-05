Police inspector Dean Gittoes guilty of assault on teen
- Published
A police inspector has been found guilty of assaulting a 16-year-old who filmed him outside a police station.
Dean Gittoes, 49, had denied a charge of assault by beating but he was convicted at Cwmbran Magistrates' Court.
The court was shown footage filmed by the teen outside Merthyr Tydfil police station in August 2021.
It was alleged the South Wales Police officer was aggressive and, at one point, choked him.
District Judge Sophie Toms adjourned sentencing until 27 October.