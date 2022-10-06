Surf Snowdonia closure would be disaster, warns tourism boss
- Published
The closure of an inland surf attraction in north Wales would be a disaster, according to a tourism chief.
Bosses at Adventure Parc Snowdonia fear they may have to sell up after the business faced a string of setbacks.
They have been looking for investment that could lead to the site in Dolgarrog, Conwy county, being sold.
Jim Jones, head of Tourism North Wales, said while he feared the worst for the area if it did close, he was hopeful it would remain open.
Featuring the world's first inland surf lagoon, Adventure Parc Snowdonia opened in 2015 with £4m of Welsh government funding.
Mr Jones said: "I've no doubt it will continue. I think it's extremely important to us in north Wales because we built our brand as 'adventure capital' on the back of Adventure Parc Snowdonia and many others.
"It's probably one of the biggest attractions in north Wales, the investment in that site has been millions. It's important not only for the rural areas of Conwy, but for the reputation of the whole of north Wales."
Technical problems
The lagoon suffered numerous technical problems after opening in 2015.
A "mechanical failure" in August led to the announcement the waves would be switched off for the rest of the year.
The company's website said the repair would require six million gallons of water to be drained, and it was unlikely to be refilled soon because of water shortages.
The company's latest accounts showed it made a £1.2m loss in the year ending January 2021, after it closed for most of the year due to the pandemic.
In spring 2021, the attraction reopened with a new 106-bedroom Hilton Garden Inn and an indoor adventure activity centre after a further £3.9m Welsh government funding.
Mr Jones added: "When you look at the hotel itself, the supply chain that facilitates that is incredible."
"It would be a disaster if anything happened to it, but I'm absolutely convinced that an investor will come along and continue the good work that the Ainscough family have put into it."
In September Adventure Parc Snowdonia's director, Andy Ainscough, said the business was looking for outside investment.
"Over the last three years [we] have suffered from big challenges including a substantial amount of unexpected costs," he said.
"Whilst the Hilton Garden Inn Hotel and Spa has performed very well since opening in May 2021 and done for the Adventure Parc what we had hoped it would, we hope any further investment can only add to what we have already created in the valley and take us to another level.
"We are still very early in the process and whilst, in theory, the investment could come in the way of a sale, we simply do not know at this stage."
Surfer Llywelyn Williams, who had his right leg amputated after being hit by a car while skateboarding in 2011, organised the Welsh Adaptive Surfing Championship in Dolgarrog this year.
He said he was sad to see the waves stop.
"I was hoping to do a disability surfing day there this month, but the owner texted me to say they had to close," he said.
"They have the hotel there now and they have the indoor climbing arena so what they've got is a great place, especially the location with the mountains and Snowdonia just around the corner.
"If they can keep it open that would be amazing."