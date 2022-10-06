Black History Wales Youth Award winners announced
"The life I was surrounded by was either the first step to jail or worse."
Isaac George aka Truth is one of 13 winners of the The National Black History Wales Youth Awards at the Senedd on Thursday.
He is a performer and stands alongside carers, activists, and community leaders who also made a difference.
These young people of African and Caribbean descent were all nominated by the people around them.
This is the fifth year of the awards organised by Race Council Cymru, with support and funding by the Arts Council of Wales and Welsh government.
"It could have been jail or worse"
Isaac George aka Truth, 19, from Newport, Pillgwenlly has received an award for performing arts due to his positive music and community work as a mentor to other young people.
As part of a community project, Isaac was responsible for writing a number of songs that will feature in a musical production raising awareness of challenges young people face, such as mental health, discrimination, substance misuse, sexual exploitation, gang culture and knife crime
He said: "It was 2016 when I discovered my interest for writing lyrics and learning the fundamentals of rap.
"Now it's something I could never give up no matter how much how I wanted to.
"I've grown up in an environment where poverty, bad influences and peer pressure can sway you away from opportunities; that's the reason I thank God for those I've met on my journey and the chances I've been given from and with them.
"I noticed very quickly the life I was surrounded by was either the first step to jail or worse. Regret can be avoided if I stick to what I enjoy and help the people who've helped me.
"Personally music has always been about venting how you truly feel and the power within freedom of speech, so it's nice to know the lyrics I do write at the age that I am, someone is listening to what I value and can appreciate or agree the perspective I come from."
'Privileged to have an impact'
Theresa Ofure Ogbekhiulu, 23, lives in Swansea and is a Social Research Methods MSc student, and Senior Project Advisor (Race Equality/ EDI) at Swansea University.
Nominated in three categories, she won the award for outstanding academic achievement. She is leading the Race Action Plan at Swansea University, as well as leading initiatives that promote awareness of race equality issues an a culture of inclusion.
She said: "Through my work and research, I spotlight the experiences of black students, within academia, examining pedagogical practices and the curricula. Besides these, I volunteer at BMHS (BAME Mental Health Support) and the African Community Centre to support the needs of people from minority ethnic backgrounds, through advocacy, education, and project delivery.
"I moved to Wales at the age of 16, and more than seven years later, Wales has become my home.
"I have also been privileged to make an impact in the lives of many young people around me, and to be recognised for that is a blessing to me.
"I would like to thank God, my parents, and my siblings for their unconditional love, and unwavering faith in me."
Those at the university who nominated her said she "continues to break barriers, inspire and mentor other young people".
"Due to her role at the University, she finds herself in many spaces where she is the only black person, but this does not deter her from achieving her goals and opening doors for other young people like her," they added.
'A voice for the voiceless'
Dr Mahaboob Basha is the only winner over 30, as an exception due to Covid, and the special award for public service to Wales during Covid-19.
Nominated by a colleague at Swansea University, they said he made an "immeasurable impact over the past ten years, as a passionate advocate for all those need in community," especially refuges, asylums, the BAME & Muslim community and newcomers to city.
Dr Basha said: "A negotiator by trade skill and part-time political and trade union activist, I have been voice for voiceless, particularly to the diverse and Muslim community over a decade in south Wales.
"I am honoured to be shortlisted for the prestigious award in public service.
"I was clueless when I received the phone call from Race Cymru; therefore, it comes as full amazement.
"I am dedicating this award to diversity community of south Wales, along with my good friend Andrew Barron and my wife Sofina Basha for their continuous and constant support."
A young carer dreaming of Oxford
Zinzi Sibanda, 15, has won the young carer award as she helps look after her mum Donna, who has a brain injury as a result of Autoimmune Limbic Encephalitis.
This means from the age of 12 Zinzi has been responsible for helping her mum with medication, online admin work and walking the dogs.
Despite taking on extra responsibilities, she got 100% in her recent Chemistry exams and dreams of studying chemical engineering at Oxford or Cambridge universities.
Eventually, she wants to teach science to refugees and asylum seekers.
He mother nominated her and said she has "the brains and a heart of gold".
He mother added: "As a black young carer Zinzi faces many challenges.
"Her attitude towards her responsibility is very different to her friends from different cultures who don't have the same obligations and traditional family duties that come expected and normal within the African and Caribbean communities.
"It's like caring for me her mother is a way of life and this was landed on her.
"It affects her social life and puts pressure on her school life."
Zinzi will be delivering her award winning speech at the launch of this year's Black history month launch and previously won a Young Peace Writers Award from the Welsh Centre for International Affairs.