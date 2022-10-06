Ambulance driver accused of causing patient's death

Caernarfon Criminal Justice CentreGoogle
The man will appear at Caernarfon Crown Court next month

An ambulance driver has appeared in court charged with causing the death of a patient who was onboard.

Emrys Roberts, 61, of Llys Adda in Bangor, Gwynedd, denied causing the death of Janet Winspear, 76, from Tywyn, by careless driving.

Magistrates in Caernarfon heard the non-emergency patient transport ambulance collided with a vehicle on the A470 near Talrafon in April 2021.

He was granted bail until he appears at Caernarfon Crown Court next month.

