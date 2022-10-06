Buckley: Family pays tribute to man killed in attack
- Published
The family of a man who died following an attack have said he was "so enthusiastic about life".
Steven Wilkinson, 23, died in hospital after police and the ambulance service were called to Precinct Way in Buckley, Flintshire, on Tuesday night.
A man who was arrested remains in custody, police said, while a woman who was also arrested has been released without charge.
Mr Wilkinson's family said he was "taken from us far too soon".
"Wherever he went laughter followed him," they added. "He has not only left a hole in our hearts but also our lives, life will never be the same without him."