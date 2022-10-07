Mohamud Mohammed Hassan: Custody death inquest to focus on care
An inquest on a man who died hours after being released by police will focus on how he seemed in custody, and the care he received during that time.
Mohamud Mohammed Hassan, 24, from Cardiff, was found unresponsive at his home in Newport Road on 9 January 2021.
The previous day he had been arrested by South Wales Police and kept in custody at Cardiff Bay police station.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the death after the force referred itself.
The central issue in the inquest will be Mr Hassan's appearance and presentation from his arrest until his death at his home, coroner Graeme Hughes said at a pre-inquest review in Pontypridd.
No final medical cause of death has been established, but the coroner said post-mortem evidence can "exclude a physical causal link between the actions of officers during the period of his detention and the cause of Mr Hassan's death".
"I am not satisfied I have reasons to suspect Mr Hassan's death was the result of the acts or omissions of police officers," he said.
When, where and how?
Mr Hughes concluded at the moment there was no need to hear the inquest with a jury, but added that this view could be revised at a later preliminary hearing next year.
Members of Mr Hassan's family were present for the pre-inquest review. The coroner explained that the purpose of an inquest is to answer four questions about the person who died.
The aim is to establish who the deceased is, and when, where and how he came about his death.
The hearing was told that "there will be nobody on trial" when the inquest takes place next year and that nothing said during this review is classed as evidence.
Mr Hughes agreed with Mr Hassan's family's counsel that un-pixelated CCTV and bodycam footage of Mr Hassan's time in custody should be included in the inquest.
"It is important evidence to see facial expressions and expressions," he said.
Investigations into the medical cause of Mr Hassan's death are ongoing.
There will be a further pre-inquest review early in 2023 ahead of a two-week full inquest in May.