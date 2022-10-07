Llanelli fraudster made £28k by taking 150 driving tests
A woman earned more than £28,000 by illegally sitting driving tests for other people.
Inderjeet Kaur, 30, of Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, admitted taking about 150 theory and practical tests between 2018 and 2020.
Kaur was ordered to pay £27,614 and court costs of £156 within three months, or face a 12-month jail term.
She had already been jailed for eight months for sitting tests in Swansea, Carmarthen, Birmingham and London.
A proceeds of crime hearing at Swansea Crown Court heard Kaur made £28,250 by taking tests for people who had difficulty with English.
Kaur was caught after staff at test centres tipped off police when they grew suspicious that she was impersonating other people.
Det Ch Insp Steven Maloney, of the regional organised crime team for south Wales, said Kaur's crimes were motivated by greed.
The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) said fraudulently gained test passes "put lives in danger" and could be cancelled.