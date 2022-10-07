Ceredigion: More drugs found after suspected cocaine haul
- Published
More drugs have been discovered on the coast after bundles of suspected cocaine washed up on a beach.
A large number of black bags tied to plastic tubs were found by passers-by on Tan-y-Bwlch beach near Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, on Saturday.
Dyfed-Powys Police said it had since made a number of finds which had been seized by officers.
It said initial tests suggested the substance recovered was cocaine, but the packages would be examined further.
This could take several weeks.
A spokesman said: "Since the discovery of a number of packages of what we suspect to be cocaine, ground, aerial and marine crews have all been dispatched to monitor the area in case there were further items at sea."
Specialist officers, supported by other forces, the National Crime Agency and the National Police Air Service have searched a "significant" area of land and sea.
The police presence is expected to continue over the coming days. Police urged anyone finding a package to call them.
"The contents shouldn't be touched, and partner agencies have been briefed this morning of the risks associated with the possession of this find," a spokesman said.
Work is ongoing to establish how the bundles came to land ashore and who they belong to.