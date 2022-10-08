Llangynidr: Motorcyclist, 67, hurt in truck crash

Llangynidr mountain roadGoogle
The crash happened on the B4560 between Llangynidr and Beaufort

A 67-year-old motorcyclist has suffered serious injuries after a collision involving a truck.

It happened on the B4560 Llangynidr mountain road in Powys on Friday at about 14:00 BST.

Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing for witnesses to the crash between Llangynidr and Beaufort in Blaenau Gwent.

The collision involved a white DAF truck and a black Honda motorcycle.

