Llangynidr: Motorcyclist, 67, hurt in truck crash
A 67-year-old motorcyclist has suffered serious injuries after a collision involving a truck.
It happened on the B4560 Llangynidr mountain road in Powys on Friday at about 14:00 BST.
Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing for witnesses to the crash between Llangynidr and Beaufort in Blaenau Gwent.
The collision involved a white DAF truck and a black Honda motorcycle.
