Bafta Cymru: Chef wins presenter and entertainment awards
- Published
Presenter Chris Roberts has scooped two awards so far at the Bafta Cymru film and TV awards ceremony.
He won best presenter and best entertainment programme for 'Bwyd Byd Epic Chris'.
Bet factual series went to Ysgol Ni: Y Moelwyn.
The red carpet event was held at St David's Hall in Cardiff for the first time in three years due to the pandemic which saw the awards moved online.
The ceremony was hosted by BBC One Show presenter Alex Jones.
Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden, who won a BAFTA Cymru in 2021 presented the first BAFTA of the night to Mr Roberts.
He said "it's a huge honour," adding he would keep the award "away from the kids".