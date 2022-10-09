Tanygrisiau: Casualty seriously hurt after two-car crash

A496 road at TanygrisiauGoogle
The crash happened on the A496 at Tanygrisiau on Saturday evening

One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a two-vehicle crash.

It happened on the A496 at Tanygrisiau, Gwynedd, on Saturday at 18:40 BST.

North Wales Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision which involved a white Vauxhall Corsa and a blue Ford Kuga.

The casualty has been taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor for treatment.

