Beddau: Cyclist attacked by two men on bikes
A 47-year-old cyclist has been assaulted by two other men on bikes.
The man was on the road to Rhiwsaeson, just off the main road to Beddau, Rhondda Cynon Taf, at around 16:00 BST on Sunday when the attack took place.
The other men are described as in their 20s and wearing dark clothing and hats.
South Wales Police is appealing for anyone with information to come forward, and said the victim's condition is not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.