Swansea 1980s nightspot the Cavalier is frozen in time
- Published
Bottles of sweet vermouth and Corona lemonade are on the bar, and a poster on the wall advertises horse racing fixtures - welcome to The Cavalier.
The name may not be familiar to regular visitors to Swansea's nightspots.
That is because the 1980s haunt, above city centre shops, has been hidden away and frozen in time.
It was discovered by workmen who are turning the former BHS store into a community hub, that will include a library and other services.
Above the old Miss Selfridge shop at the department store they found what remains of the old Cavalier Bar, with much of the décor still intact.
As well as a hand-painted entrance sign, cavern-like seating areas and a poster advertising 1988 horseracing fixtures, there was a Corona lemonade bottle on the bar and a bottle of sweet vermouth Martini Rosso.
Cabinet member Elliott King said the council have "a great future" planned for the city centre building, adding: "It's also interesting that our work there has revealed some unexpected social history from the building's past - the old Cavalier - in a small part of the structure."
Councillors have "some recollections" of who owned and managed the bar, he said, but are trying to piece together its history.
It is thought it was once known as The Penthouse and entered through a large wooden door on Princess Way and up a stairwell.
Main construction work to convert the building is due to start in the coming weeks - and the hub is due to open in 2024.