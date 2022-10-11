Buckley: Man remanded on Steven Wilkinson murder charge
A 24-year-old man has appeared in Mold Crown Court, charged with the murder of another man in Flintshire.
Jamie Mitchell, of Lexham Green Close, Buckley, appeared via a video link from HMP Berwyn in Wrexham.
Judge Rhys Rowlands remanded him in custody until 9 January, and set a provisional trial date for 17 April.
Steven Wilkinson, 23, died after an incident last Tuesday, 4 October, when emergency services were called to Precinct Way, Buckley, at 22:30 BST.
An inquest heard Mr Wilkinson was stabbed through the heart and lung. He died at Wrexham Maelor Hospital.