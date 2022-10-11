Pupils use eye-gaze IT for children's commissioner survey
Children and young people with profound and multiple learning disabilities are, for the first time, joining others in drawing up a list of priorities for the Children's Commissioner for Wales.
Every three years, the commissioner identifies issues to address when it comes to protecting children's rights.
Rocio Cifuentes has been helped by one school to develop software that will enable more children to take part.
Pupils at Ysgol Ty Coch use eye-gaze technology to make their views known.
Leigh Wharton, a teacher at the school at Tonteg, near Pontypridd, Rhondda Cynon Taf, explained how it has been tailored for pupils to answer the commissioner's questionnaire for the first time.
The software allows pupils to use their eyes to "give their opinions on what is important to them".
"Eye-gaze [technology] picks up the children's gaze so if they dwell over a symbol that then activates it and gives an accurate feedback," she said.
"This means everything to the child and the family because it means that their opinions and voices are heard and they can be listened to as well."
The school caters for 210 pupils with profound and multiple learning disabilities, including complex autism.
Pupils have been using the eye gazing system to communicate on school matters and when they feel ill as it enables them to pinpoint which part of their body is unwell.
The survey, which has different versions according to children's ages and needs, will help to inform the commissioner's next priorities which will be announced in April.
The commissioner's current work includes improving education for children in hospital settings and providing seamless support in health and social care for children with complex needs.
Ms Cifuentes said it was important to ensure the survey, which closes on 5 November, was "accessible to all children, including those with different learning and communication needs".
She said it offered an opportunity for children, parents, carers and professionals to explain in detail "what is on their minds".
"I'm really committed to making sure that the evidence and information they give ends up making a difference," she said.