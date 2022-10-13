Principality Stadium: Choir and live music back at games
The Welsh national anthem in full voice inside the Principality stadium is a sound like no other.
However, Covid, restrictions had meant only 30 choir members were allowed for the pre-match ritual.
But this year, more than 150 singers will return to the pitch behind the players to belt it out.
Sophie Evans, who is leading the anthem at Autumn internationals this year, said performing will be a "spine-tingling" feeling.
She said: "I've been such a huge Welsh rugby fan since my childhood.
"To perform the anthem on the Principally Stadium pitch this year, along with 75,000 other proud Welsh fans is going to be an emotional and spine-tingling feeling, especially carrying a little boy in my belly!"
Unfortunately, Sophie probably will not be singing the anthem for her fiancé, Ellis Jenkins ahead of the games.
The Cardiff back row is currently injured, and unlikely to be fit in time for the matches against New Zealand, Australia, Argentina and Georgia.
Principality Stadium bosses have confirmed the re-introduction of live music to concourses post-Covid.
A new matchday music playlist, curated by BBC Radio Wales' Huw Stephens will be played on matchdays, kicking off against New Zealand on 5 November.
The Principality Stadium said it will also invite up and coming Welsh music talent to perform live on concourse fan zones pre-match.
Mark Williams, Principality Stadium manager, said: "Music is an important element to a matchday, helping to build excitement from the time gates open.
"This is the home of Welsh rugby, and supporters can expect the 'Welshness' to be dialled up to a hundred in the Autumn Nations Series."
A choir of more than 150 singers will take to the pitch in their traditional position behind the players, as they line up for the Welsh National Anthem.
During Covid, choirs were restricted to a position under the posts, rather than in their traditional position behind the team.
Huw Stephens, who was tasked with creating a new matchday music playlist, said: "To be asked to bring some brilliant music to the stadium on the day is very exciting.
"There is so much great music being made by Welsh artists, and to have them playing before the Wales games, in and around the stadium, is going to be very special."