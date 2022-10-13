Holywell: Youngest amputee to scale Snowdon wins bravery award
A five-year-old boy from Flintshire who became the youngest amputee to walk up Snowdon has won two bravery awards.
Albie-Junior Thomas, from Holywell, Flintshire, was just four years old when he made the trek wearing his prosthetic leg accompanied by his dad.
Father and son are now training to scale the UK's highest peak, Ben Nevis, at the end of October.
"Albie's face was a picture," his father Daniel said of the moment his son was pronounced the winner.
"He said to me after: I'm so proud of myself."
He won the Young Hero category of the Amplifon Brave Britons awards, and was also declared the overall winner. The pair raised money for Cancer Research along the way.
The five-year-old's foot was amputated when he was just 15 months old after he was born without a fibula in his left leg.
The condition, called fibular hemimelia meant the leg was 5cm shorter than the other, and his foot was deformed.
An option to pin Albie's leg would have resulted in numerous childhood operations, and ultimately, he may still have needed an amputation.
"I had a friend who was an amputee, and I saw he was ok. Albie has never looked back," said Albie's dad Daniel.
"He's really fit. He does kickboxing and swimming, as well as the mountain walks. He can't wait to walk the mountains with me all the time. We love doing that together."
Reaching the summit of Ben Nevis would once again make Albie-Junior the youngest amputee to reach the summit.
This time they will be accompanied by family friend and local celebrity Paddy Doherty, again raising money for Cancer Research, but also for a youth centre Daniel hopes to open in Holywell.
They also have more long-term ambitions and hope one day that Albie can become a Paralympian.
Daniel became a personal trainer and running coach following Albie's operation and is now studying sports science at Chester University so he can help his son the best he can.
In the meantime, they are enjoying their preparations for their Scottish adventure.
"He's 100% excited to go to Scotland. He likes the celebrity side of things and being recognised, but he understands we're doing it for people who are not well," he said.
"What he's doing means a lot to other people, he inspires so many people."