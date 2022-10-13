Welsh Ambulance Service: GMB to hold industrial action ballot
- Published
The Welsh Ambulance Service faces a strike vote as one union representing them launches a formal industrial action ballot.
Paramedics and ambulance staff were angry over the government's imposed 4% pay award.
GMB Union is calling on the UK and Welsh governments to uplift the pay for "hard pressed" staff.
The Welsh government said without extra funding from Westminster there were limits in how far it could go.
Ballot dates will be announced in the coming days.
'Sticking plaster'
The vote comes following a consultative ballot which saw 90% of GMB's almost 1,500 Welsh Ambulance Service members voted in favour of a walk out.
GMB organiser, Kelly Andrews, said: "Unfortunately, 4% is like a sticking plaster on an open wound - it's not going to help.
"Ambulance staff are at the forefront of our emergency services, and already underpaid and undervalued for the work they do.
"The UK and Welsh governments need to come back to the table with something that recognises their hard work, plain and simple."
The Welsh government said it has accepted the independent pay review body's recommendations in full, but without additional funding from the UK government, there were "inevitably limits" to how far we can go in Wales.
"We continue to press the UK government to pass on the necessary funding for full and fair pay rises for public sector workers," said a spokesperson.
"We have committed to continue to explore a range of other issues raised as part of our discussions with trade unions."