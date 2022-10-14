Llanelli: recycling centre blaze tackled by firefighters
A large amount of waste is currently on fire at a recycling centre.
The blaze broke out at the site in the Bynea area of Llanelli, Carmarthenshire at about 10:35 BST, according to Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service.
There are currently nine fire appliances at the scene - a mixture of frontline and specialist equipment.
The fire service asked local residents to keep all windows and doors closed.
Fire crews were sent from Llanelli, Gorseinon, Tumble, Swansea West, Ammanford, Swansea Central and Pontarddulais.