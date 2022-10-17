Bird flu: Avian influenza confirmed in Anglesey poultry
- Published
The presence of bird flu has been confirmed in poultry at a site in Anglesey.
The Welsh government said UK health agencies had advised the risk to public health from the virus was very low.
A 3km (1.9 mile) protection zone has been declared around the infected premises to limit the risk of disease spread, it said.
Bird flu was found in Pembrokeshire and Gwynedd last month.
Bird movements are restricted within these zones and holdings that keep birds must be declared, the government has said
Bird keepers have been urged to remain vigilant about highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1 and ensure they have high levels of biosecurity in place.
Farmers are advised to consult a vet in the first instance if birds become unwell.
If avian influenza is suspected it must legally be reported to the Animal and Plant Health Agency.
The UK government's chief veterinary officer has said she has not ruled out another UK-wide lockdown due to "unprecedented levels" of bird flu in the country.