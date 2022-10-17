Conservatives should cease civil war, Andrew RT Davies says
The Conservative party should cease its "internal civil war" over its leadership, the leader of the Welsh Conservatives has said.
Andrew RT Davies said he backed Liz Truss and called on her to "map out the vision that she has... to secure her tenure".
Meanwhile, Bridgend Conservative MP Jamie Wallis has written to Ms Truss calling on her to resign.
Pressure is mounting on Ms Truss after the mini budget hit financial markets.
New Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is due to give an emergency statement after insisting Ms Truss was still in charge of the government, after a series of U-turns left her premiership in jeopardy.
Mr Davies said it was "vitally important that the government get a grip of the situation".
"The Conservative party now needs to come to its senses, cease this internal civil war that's going on, and rise to the challenge and the privilege that this country has given it of being in government in Westminster and delivering for people across this country."
He told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast that, after six weeks in office, it was time for the prime minister to "step forward and define herself because many of the early decisions that have been taken by the current government have obviously proved problematic, especially with keeping confidence in the markets".
"And, obviously, colleagues in Westminster need to stop trying to rerun the leadership election that the Conservative party held over the summer months."
Mr Davies, Member of the Senedd for South Wales Central, added: "I very much hope that the prime minister, working with the new chancellor, is able to grasp this nettle of economic despair that people are feeling at the moment and, ultimately, deliver that security."
He refused to be drawn on comments made by Mr Wallis, who is the third Tory MP to publicly call on Ms Truss to resign.
Mr Wallis said Ms Truss had "undermined Britain's economic credibility and fractured our party irreparably".