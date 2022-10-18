Cardiff: £10,000-a-month lottery prize goes unclaimed
- Published
A lottery ticket holder has lost out on £10,000 a month for a year after the deadline ended to claim the prize.
The ticket was bought in Cardiff and the purchaser had six months to claim the prize worth £120,000. It has now gone into the National Lottery's good causes pot.
Lottery winners' adviser Andy Carter said it was "fairly rare" for prizes to go unclaimed.
The biggest unclaimed prize was a £56m ticket about eight years ago.
He said with more people playing online or via an app, "tickets don't go astray" as winners are notified automatically.
Mr Carter told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast the exact location of where a winning ticket was purchased is not revealed in case the holder wished to remain anonymous.
And he said that if someone lost a winning ticket they could notify the organisation which would then investigate.