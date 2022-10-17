Driver on Facebook when Dyfed Powys police officer killed - court
- Published
A van driver said his one-year-old son was using his phone, not him, moments before he killed a police officer on her bike, a court heard.
Sgt Lynwen Thomas, 37, was hit by Simon Draper in February last year.
Mr Draper is accused of using his phone for Facetime, WhatsApp, Apple Music, Instagram and Facebook as he drove with his son in the back.
He denies causing death by dangerous driving but admits causing death by careless driving.
The court heard the 42-year-old, of St Clears, Carmarthenshire, was seen "veering" across the road.
It was told Mr Draper switched from Instagram to Facebook at 6.42pm just a minute before his van slammed into off-duty Sgt Thomas from behind.
Swansea Crown Court, sitting at Swansea Civic Centre, heard the self-employed tradesman, of St Clear's, Carmarthenshire, blamed the phone use on his 13-month-old son, Ted, who was sat in a child seat behind him.
Carina Hughes, prosecuting, said the dad-of three was "trying to place the blame on his young son" for using the phone as he drove.
Miss Hughes said the baby "would not have had the manual dexterity nor the mental capacity to switch between apps."
A terribly sad day for all at @DyfedPowys An incredibly talented young officer. My sincere condolences to Lynwen’s family, friends, and colleagues. RIP https://t.co/isLrICATSr— Mark Collins (@PGCCMarkCollins) February 26, 2021
She said: "He had his mobile phone with him, not just for a quick call, split-second chat or message but for minute-upon-minute prior to the impact and changing from application to application."
"He was actively using his mobile phone while driving along a dual carriageway at dusk.
"He did so, not momentarily, but he was changing between applications.
"His level of distraction was dangerous and his driving fell far below that of the acceptable standard.
"By using his phone while driving he was not paying attention, and that is when he struck Lynwen Thomas."
The hearing was told heritage crime specialist Sgt Thomas was travelling at about 17mph (27km/h) when she was struck from behind.
The experienced cyclist suffered head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
'His van veered to the left while Facebook was being used'
The jury was shown pictures of her bike with the back wheel completely destroyed and damage to the near side of Mr Draper's white Ford Transit.
Ms Hughes said other drivers drew back from his vehicle as they were worried about Mr Draper's driving on the A40 near St Clears, in Carmarthenshire.
Miss Hughes said drivers saw his van "veer to the left" before Sgt Thomas and her bike were "projected" into the road.
She said: "It veered to the left while Facebook was being used and at that point it struck Lynwen Thomas to her back."
Miss Hughes said his driving was dangerous, adding: "Lynwen Thomas paid the ultimate price".
She said throughout the phone was held vertically - in portrait orientation - and was plugged into a charger in the vehicle.
Mr Draper, told police his attention was distracted "for a split second" as he looked behind him to check on his "cantankerous" son.
In his statement, he said: "I looked back because he was crying. I looked back for a split second. I did not see her."
The case continues.