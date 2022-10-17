Gwent Police stop lorry carrying 50m metal tube on M4

lorryGWENT POLICE
This lorry was pulled over on the M4 by Gwent Police

This was the scene when a lorry carrying a 50m metal tube hanging off its back was stopped by police.

Gwent Police and the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency said the vehicle and its 94-tonne load were spotted on the M4 in South Gloucestershire.

They were conducting an abnormal load operation at Junction 22, Pilning Interchange, on Friday, October 14.

The force said officers stopped and "prohibited" the flat-bed lorry after the load was examined.

GWENT POLICE
They were conducting an abnormal load operation at Junction 22, Pilning Interchange
GWENT POLICE
The police shared pictures on Twitter showing the vehicle's load hanging over the end

The police shared pictures on Twitter showing the lorry's load hanging well over the end of the vehicle.

Inspectors said the load weight was too heavy for the vehicle, the paperwork was incorrect, the lorry did not have enough axles on the ground and the driver had deviated from the route in the paperwork.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

More on this story

Related Topics