Cost of living has made my university flat hostile
The atmosphere in university house shares has become "more hostile" due to the rising cost of living, students in Wales have said.
One student said people were quick to blame others for leaving the lights on, while another said they had received messages about the use of loo roll.
Others said they were not joining certain sports clubs because of costs.
Cardiff and Swansea students' unions said they were campaigning for more support to reduce pressure on students.
Claire Dudeney, 22, a third-year student at Swansea University and has lived with the same close group of friends throughout university.
This year, they have started having more honest conversations about energy usage.
She said: "We've discussed not turning the heating on and that didn't cause too much disagreement at first.
"But, people are quick to blame others for leaving the lights on accidentally.
"That doesn't solve the main problem, but I think it is a bit more hostile because of that."
Faye Minton, a postgraduate student at Swansea University, is living with people she met just this year.
Her utility bills are included in her rent, but she has had a similar experience of sharing a house at university.
She said: "Everyone in the flat has always shared the essentials like toilet roll and washing up liquid.
"But now that prices have gone up, everyone is more eager to make sure everything is shared equally, because it makes more of a difference if someone is buying more.
"The other day we got a message from one of our flatmates about how quickly we were getting through toilet roll."
The 21-year-old said she was also struggling to find the funds to integrate into student life.
She said: "It's hard because I've just moved to Swansea for my postgraduate course. I want to be out meeting people but it's a bit rough when you can't afford to do the whole freshers thing.
"There's also no chance I'll be joining a sport this year.
"I've gone for more charity and fundraising societies this year because the membership fee is lower."
Sarah Dalton, 22, a postgraduate student at Cardiff University, is living with people she met online through a flatmate finder group on social media.
Ms Dalton said: "Talking about energy usage went better than I expected.
"But, I am anxious about coming across as petty if I need to have future conversations.
"Especially as I am living with new people, I don't want to make an impression of being the nagging housemate."
Cardiff University said its cost of living support included reductions of food prices on campus, a free monthly community dining option, and the provision of emergency four-day supply bags every Friday to those that need them.
Swansea University is offering free breakfast at their union bar and opening more spaces over the coming weeks where students can keep warm for free.
What support are other Welsh universities offering?
- Subsidised meals on campus - University of South Wales and University of Wales Trinity Saint David
- 24-hour heated study areas - Cardiff Metropolitan University
- Removal of library fines and graduation gown hire fees - Cardiff Metropolitan University
- Price caps on cinema tickets, halls laundry costs, and university gym membership - Bangor University
- Free bus service and free-onsite parking - Wrexham Glyndwr University
- Creation of a cost of living information centre - Wrexham Glyndwr University and Swansea University
The president of Swansea's Student Union, Esyllt Roser, said the cost-of-living crisis was already impacting students' engagement with extracurricular activities.
She said: "We've had more people now consciously asking to be refunded student group membership fees when they've realised the club isn't for them.
"I think even things like that are an indication that students are more strapped for cash because this is something you would leave if it was a couple of pounds."