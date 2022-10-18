FIFA World Cup, rugby games and Halloween could face beer shortage
- Published
A pub manager said he fears the bars could run dry as beer delivery strikes are scheduled during Wales' rugby autumn internationals.
Drivers at GXO, who deliver 40% of the UK's beer supplies, are on strike between 31 October and 4 November.
Wales play New Zealand on 5 November, the day after the strike ends.
GXO said it had plans in place to minimise impact on customers in the event of a strike.
Nick Newman, 62, works for Croeso pub group and manages of the Blue Bell pub. He told BBC Radio Wales Drive the strike would be "tremendously disruptive".
He said: "There's no question about it, it's just a question of logistics - for the rugby kick off on the Saturday lots of businesses could run dry."
Mr Newman also said the strike dates could impact other events, such as Halloween and the football World Cup.
The strikes impact beer supplies to pubs and venues supplied by major breweries, including Heineken and Stonegate.
When asked about the possibility of stock pilling in anticipation, Nick Newman said: "Our businesses are by and large are quite small and compact, there are a few with large cellars but they're far and few between."
The Cardiff Licensees Forum represents around 100 businesses.
It said: "Speaking collectively we are worried, we lost businesses during the pandemic and with all the doom and gloom there is the risk more could go."
Delivery drivers 'move 19 stone barrels of beer up and down cellars'
Joe Clarke, Unite's national official for food drink and agriculture and told BBC Radio Wales Drive: "We've been in dialogue since February about these pay negotiations so it's not like it's (the strike) a knee jerk reaction.
"These members move 19 stone barrels of beer up and down cellars, as well as drive HGV vehicles - and their wages aren't on par with what you would expect with a HGV.
"Around 1,000 of our members nationally have had to contend with the gas and fuel which is 56% higher than a year ago even with the cap which is only until April, they've got 15% to pay more for food - and inflation at 12.5%."
Unite said workers had rejected a 5% pay offer and that GXO was demanding a reduction in sick pay.
A spokesperson for GXO said the US-based logistics company's offer was significantly above 5%, did not impact sick pay.
It said: "The union's statement is inaccurate and misleading and their actions are putting their members, the hospitality sector and consumers at risk of unnecessary disruption.
"The current proposal is for an average 9.2% increase and does not impact sick pay. The offer is highly competitive and follows an above-inflation annual pay raise of 4% last year.
"The increase exceeds the industry average and in every region, earnings for our drivers are above both the regional and national averages."