Anti-English graffiti sprayed on Carmarthenshire pub
- Published
Vandals have painted "disgusting" anti-English graffiti on the front of a pub.
"Leave English or die" was painted on the front of the Cottage Inn in Llandeilo, Carmarthenshire.
Dyfed-Powys Police said it happened between 22:00 BST on Monday and 07:00 on Tuesday and officers were now investigating.
"We were disgusted but also upset and disappointed," said one of the pub's co-owners, Barrie Martin.
He said the landlord and landlady, who started running the pub in May, were left "emotionally upset" and were considering if they wanted to continue.
He added that he felt "disgust as to who or why someone could actually write the inflammatory words, especially the word die".
The word had "quite an effect on the landlord and landlady who were obviously quite distressed about it," he added
"Their idea was to spend the next 10 or 12 years here as part of their lives because they love the area and they enjoy the place.
"We hope the couple here will stay and continue to grow their business."
Edward Thomas, Llandelio county councillor, said he was "absolutely shocked" when he saw the picture online.
"Llandeilo's a very welcoming town, we welcome everybody and to see that sign was just so upsetting and I feel for the people who are running the Cottage Inn and the owners, who are local," he said.
A picture of the graffiti was posted on the pub's Facebook page, prompting messages of support.
The owners later posted: "Thank you we are fine but the words are scary and not knowing how far these people will go. A little on edge at present."