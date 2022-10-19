Carmarthenshire death crash driver will 'never forgive myself'
- Published
A van driver who killed an off-duty police officer in a crash has told a court he will "never forgive" himself for causing the cyclist's death.
Sgt Lynwen Thomas died at the scene after being hit by Simon Draper, of St Clears, Carmarthenshire, on the A40 in February 2021.
He was seen "moving across the lane" while driving towards Carmarthen.
Mr Draper denies causing death by dangerous driving, but admits causing death by careless driving.
Forensic analysis of Mr Draper's phone showed FaceTime, WhatsApp, Apple Music, Instagram and Facebook Messenger were used in the moments before Ms Thomas was hit.
Swansea Crown Court heard that before the collision, Mr Draper had dropped off his two daughters at their home and then continued his journey with his 13-month-old son in the back seat.
When the baby became "cantankerous", Mr Draper said he passed the child his phone, which was unlocked because "he likes the lights" and they "normally soothe him".
Mr Draper told the court he had one hand on the steering wheel and used his left hand to pass the phone to his son.
After his phone failed to soothe him, he told the court he passed his son a dummy from the dashboard.
The court heard Mr Draper turned "for a split second" and it was then the crash happened.
Prosecuting barrister Carina Hughes said Mr Draper provided two statements to the police previously and the court heard no mention was made of the dummy in the those.
Asked why he left that detail out, Mr Draper said: "I was in shock and I was anxious. My headspace wasn't in the right place.
"When I remembered, I didn't want to change it. I didn't know what to do as I've never been in this situation before."
Ms Hughes asked Mr Draper: "The reason you didn't put it in your statement is because it's a lie and you were on your phone weren't you?"
"No", he answered.
The trial continues.