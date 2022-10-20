Gleision mine disaster: Decision due on inquest after 11 years
Eleven years after a mine disaster killed four men, a decision is finally expected on whether an inquest will take place into their deaths.
A coroner will hear arguments on Friday from barristers.
Charles Breslin, 62, David Powell, 50, Phillip Hill, 44, and Garry Jenkins, 39, died when water flooded the Gleision drift mine in Neath Port Talbot on 15 September 2011.
Mine owner MNS Mining is supporting calls for an inquest.
It will present its own legal arguments at the hearing at Swansea's Guildhall.
The disaster happened after routine blasting at Gleision near Cilybebyll, Pontardawe, when thousands of gallons of water flooded into a tunnel where seven miners were working. Three of them escaped.
In 2014, the manager and owners of the mine were cleared of manslaughter charges.
Now the families say they have new information that supports the need for a full inquest and that questions remain over the mine's operation and the tragedy's causes.
Mr Breslin's widow, Mavis, said she believed it was time for an inquest.
"It's been 11 years which is far too long," she said. "We all need answers as to exactly what happened. It's frustrating."
Mr Jenkins's son, Alex, said an inquest would put people's minds at rest.
"Not having the answers really makes you question yourself when you're speaking to people and trying to explain what happened but there's nothing to show them," he said.
Maria Seage, who owns the colliery with Gerald Ward, agreed there were unanswered questions.
"We want to know what happened that day, we need closure," she said.
'Triggers and flashbacks'
"We feel let down. The families need answers as to why four men went to work that day and never came home.
"You wake up with it in the morning and you go to bed with it in the night," she said.
"We get triggers and flashbacks. It's changed us from the people we were.
"The people we were have gone. I don't really like the person I am now. Tears are never far from the surface."
Ms Seage said the men killed were not just employees but friends.
"We were all in it together," she said.
Mr Ward said it had been hard for the families to understand what happened.
He said: "This is what we need. We need the answers. Why don't they want the inquest?"
South Wales West Senedd member Sioned Williams said the disaster had scarred the families and the community.
She said: "It's incredible that a full inquest hasn't been held to give those answers, to do those investigations that so crucially need to be done in order to get the full picture as to what happened that resulted in four men losing their lives in the Gleision Colliery."
Swansea and Neath Port Talbot coroner's office said a decision on whether a full inquest would be held would be made after Friday's hearing.