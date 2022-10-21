Tory leadership: Unite behind next prime minister or fall, says Welsh Tory
- Published
Conservatives must rally behind the next prime minister or risk being wiped out at the next election, a leading Welsh Tory has warned.
Monmouth MP David TC Davies said "back-biting and squabbling" has badly damaged public trust in the party.
Candidates to succeed Liz Truss need the support of at least 100 Tory MPs, meaning a maximum of three candidates.
Meanwhile Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price said the chaos in government has bolstered calls for Welsh independence.
Senior Conservatives hoping to become the next prime minister have begun canvassing support among Tory MPs.
Wales Office minister Mr Davies said he would back former chancellor Rishi Sunak, but pressed colleagues to fully support the successful candidate.
"I urge any Conservative MP to get behind whoever wins because the country doesn't want any more squabbling [or] a rabble all wanting their own favourite candidate," he said.
"We have to get behind whoever is there for stability, otherwise the party is going to fall apart.
"Problems have come about from people back-biting and talking to the press off the record because they want their favourite candidate to win and perhaps they've been promised a job.
"It's a long way back to win the next election and the Conservative Party has a huge amount of work to do to restore trust. It looks a mess when you go through prime ministers that quickly."
Mr Sunak and Ms Mordaunt are the likely contenders, while sources close to Mr Johnson neither confirm nor deny he will stand again.
A handful of Mr Johnson's biggest political supporters are pressing the former prime minister to make a comeback.
Will Boris Johnson be back?
However Mr Davies fears the former prime minister remains a "divisive" character.
"I like him but I would be cautious because he is a divisive figure, which is something that doesn't bode very well," he told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast.
"Rishi could get over that better. He did a good job running the economy during Covid and has the skills and experience to get us through this financial problem."
Mr Davies' comments were echoed by the chair of the Welsh Conservative Party, Glyn Davies, who admitted he was "depressed" by the current state of the party.
"The next leader has a huge challenge but the party throughout history has shown itself to be incredibly resilient," he said.
"Everyone can see that we need stability. There's a lot of noise right now but hopefully this selection process will bring that quickly to a head because we can't let this drift on."
The instability in Westminster has fuelled calls for an independence referendum in Wales.
As Tory MPs prepare to select the UK's fourth prime minister in less than four years, Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price said it was time for Wales to be "insulated" from a "broken" system.
Speaking before the party's conference in Llandudno this weekend, he said: "I spent nine years in Westminster and I've never seen anything like this. This awful mess is incredibly damaging to people's trust in politics.
'Broken system'
"At a time when families are facing incredibly difficult pressures, where people are having to decide between heating or eating, we were crying out for leadership.
"We have a broken system in Westminster that is rotten to the core and the sooner we're out of it the better.
"Wales would be better off ads an independent nation and many would have come to that conclusion over the past few days.
"We have never voted as a nation for a majority of conservative MSPs so why is it that for two-thirds of the time we have been landed in Wales with a conservative government. We're having to deal with the consequences of their mistakes time and again."