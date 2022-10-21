Simon Draper guilty of police officer death crash in St Clears
- Published
A van driver who killed an off-duty police officer in a crash has been found guilty of causing the cyclist's death by dangerous driving.
Simon Draper, 42, of St Clears, Carmarthenshire, was accused of using his phone in the moments before hitting Sgt Lynwen Thomas.
Sgt Thomas, 37, died at the scene on 25 February 2021 after being hit by Draper's white Ford Transit on the A40.
The victim's family were in tears as the jury delivered its verdict.
Draper admitted causing death by careless driving, but denied the more serious charge.
He was driving towards Carmarthen after dropping off his two daughters at their home and then continuing his journey with his 13-month-old son in the back seat.
Forensic analysis of Draper's phone showed FaceTime, WhatsApp, Apple Music, Instagram and Facebook Messenger were used in the moments before Ms Thomas was hit.
Draper claimed he had given his phone to his baby son because the lights soothed him.
However, when the baby continued to be "cantankerous" he said he turned "for a split second" to pass his son a dummy and it was then the crash happened.