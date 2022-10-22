Nigel Davies walks to Wales' RNLI stations in brother's memory
The brother of a police officer who died in a jet-ski incident has started walking the Welsh coast to visit every lifeboat station in his memory.
Nigel Davies' brother, Barry, 49, an officer with North Wales Police and RNLI crew member, died in 2020.
Nigel, who runs the Druid Inn, near Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, is walking two stages each week, hoping to cover 30 miles (48km) a day in under 12 hours.
"I haven't had any blisters, and I am feeling a bit fitter," he said.
Nigel, who fell off a ladder and broke his back three years ago, added: "They said I would never walk again, but now I'm walking around Wales."
Barry, who worked as a volunteer at Pwllheli RNLI station in Gwynedd for 13 years, has been described as a "a true gentleman" by his family.
After each stage, his brother plans to catch the bus back to his car unless his daughter, Lauren, can collect him.
He will then drive his car to the end of the previous stage to resume his journey south after starting in Chester on Monday.
Nigel has already reached Pwllheli RNLI station where he was also a former member of its shore crew.
"We all wish him well with the rest of his challenge," said operations manager Andy Vowell.
Nigel, who is raising money for the RNLI, plans to carry on walking until the end of October before restarting in spring.
And he hopes to finish his memory walk at Chepstow, Monmouthshire.