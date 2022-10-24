Menai Bridge closure will have 'huge' impact on UK, says MP
Closing a historic suspension bridge linking Anglesey with the mainland should "not have been allowed to happen", says the island's MP.
The Menai Bridge was closed immediately on Friday for up to 16 weeks over "serious" safety risks.
It led to gridlock on the only other crossing to Anglesey, which is the main freight route to Ireland.
Virginia Crosbie, Conservative MP for Ynys Mon, said it will have a "huge impact" for the whole of the UK.
She said urgent questions about the bridge will be raised in both the Senedd and the UK Parliament.
"This is a huge impact not only on Anglesey, but for the whole of the UK in terms of our infrastructure," said Ms Crosbie.
"We'll be writing a letter together to Mark Drakeford to really find out what on earth has gone wrong. Why did we not have any notice regarding this, and what is the plan going forward?"
She added that she wanted a plan from the Welsh government on how to ensure people will be able to get across to the island or to Bangor and Gwynedd safely.
"I'm looking to ensure that some of the key workers that work at Ysbyty Gwynedd can actually go to the hospital," she added.
"And want a plan to ensure that my constituents can get have access to an ambulance, should they need one, so we need to have a plan of action."
Structural engineers initially recommended that the bridge close to all traffic, including pedestrian and cyclists, but the bridge has since reopened for walkers and dismounted cyclists.
On Friday Deputy Minister for Climate Change Lee Waters said that "urgent" and "unavoidable" work on the bridge was being carried out for public safety.
"We are working closely with UK Highways to ensure this work is carried out safely and as quickly as possible with minimal disruption to the local community," he added.
The Welsh government has said the findings were being assessed in a process that could take up to two weeks.
The bridge was built by Thomas Telford and opened to the public in 1826.
It cut the journey time from London to the port of Holyhead by 19 hours, for travellers heading to Ireland.
Holyhead remains the second busiest passenger ferry port in the UK.