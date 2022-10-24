Neath Port Talbot: Super-school plan ruled unlawful by High Court
A plan to replace three primary schools with one "super-school" has been ruled unlawful by the High Court.
Sitting in Cardiff, it ruled Neath Port Talbot Council had failed to assess the impact on Welsh language schools in the area.
The plans would have seen three English language primary schools in Pontardawe merged into one at Parc Ynysderw.
Schools Alltwen, Llangiwg and Godre'r Graig would have shut to make way for the new 750 pupil site.
Following the High Court ruling, the new school proposal cannot currently go ahead as planned.
Despite the fact that no Welsh language schools were involved in the plans, it was ruled a large new English language school could impact pupils numbers attending local Welsh language schools.
The judgment followed a claim for judicial review brought by Rhieni Dros Addysg Gymraeg (RhAG), an organisation that promotes Welsh-medium education.
RhAG argued the council's decision to open the new school did not comply with the Welsh government's School Organisation Code.
Mr Justice Kerr found the council had misinterpreted the code by not regarding the local Welsh language schools would be "affected" by the new super-school.
'Significant threat to Welsh language'
RhAG boss Elin Maher said she was "overjoyed" by the High Court's ruling.
"The lack of recognition of the significant threat to Welsh language education in the Pontardawe area as a result of the council's failings forced us to, reluctantly, intervene," she said.
"Especially as the council themselves recognise that the area is one of significant linguistic importance in regard to the Welsh language.
"We hope that local authorities review this judgment carefully and appreciate the importance of undertaking thorough linguistic impact assessments."