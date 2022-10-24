Rishi Sunak: Welsh Tories welcome new prime minister
Senior Welsh Conservatives have welcomed the news that Rishi Sunak will be the next prime minister.
The former chancellor is set to become the UK's next prime minister after Penny Mordaunt dropped out of the Tory leadership race.
Leader of the Welsh Conservatives, Andrew RT Davies, said Mr Sunak was "a friend of Wales".
However, Labour and Plaid Cymru criticised the process saying that Mr Sunak had "no mandate".
Former Conservative Welsh Secretary, Stephen Crabb said the announcement "ends the political uncertainty".
Taking to Twitter in the moments after the appointment was confirmed, Mr Davies said: "I know that colleagues in Westminster will realise the real need to come together to deliver for the people of Wales and the United Kingdom.
"As a friend of Wales, Rishi understands the challenges we face, with high energy bills, high inflation, and household budgets being stretched to breaking point.
"I look forward to working with him to tackle those challenges."
Mr Davies added that it was important to celebrate the UK's first British-Asian and Hindu prime minister.
Meanwhile, Welsh Liberal Democrat leader Jane Dodds said: "The problem is clearly not any single prime minister or minister, but the Conservative Party as an institution which continues to put its own wellbeing above that of the country's and is so internally divided it cannot hope to produce a well-functioning government.
"Rishi Sunak showed time and time again in his role as chancellor that he was out-of-touch with the struggles ordinary people faced whether it's paying their heating bills or being able to access key public services.
"The public has lost trust in the Conservatives and Sunak does not have a mandate from the people, we need a general election now to get us out of this perpetual chaos and give the country fresh hope."
Both Labour and Plaid Cymru called for a general election.
Labour's Jo Stevens, the shadow Welsh Secretary, said: "No-one voted for this. It's time for a general election."
Plaid Cymru's Westminster leader, Liz Saville Roberts, said: "The anti-democratic nature of the Westminster system has been laid bare for all to see. Rishi Sunak has no mandate, no legitimacy. Democracy demands a general election.
"Rishi Sunak's coronation may soothe the financial markets in the short term, but the Tory party is still riven with factions who will be jostling for the upper hand at critical votes."
Mr Sunak will succeed Liz Truss seven weeks after she defeated him in the previous Tory contest.
The ex-chancellor gained the support of more than half of Tory MPs, with Ms Mordaunt struggling to reach the 100 MP threshold.
He will become the UK's first British Asian PM and, at the age of 42, the youngest in more than a century.
Ms Mordaunt, who dropped out of the Tory leadership race in the final minutes before nominations closed, said Mr Sunak has her "full support".