Gwent Police tuk-tuks: Force spent £68k on four vehicles
A police force spent nearly £68,000 buying four tuk-tuks to help fight crime, it has emerged.
Gwent Police bought four of the vehicles at £16,974 each, or £67,896, the force said in response to a BBC Wales Freedom of Information request.
The funding used for the purchase is aimed at tackling specific safety and crime prevention issues in the community, police said.
The force's total annual vehicle budget currently stands at £3.1m.
The three-wheelers, which are well known for being used as taxis in Asian countries in particular, will be used as "safe spaces" where crimes can be reported, help sought and crime prevention advice given, Gwent Police has said.
As a comparison, the cost of a Nissan Micra is roughly between £14,500 and £19,000, depending on the model.
The response to the vehicles at a recent open day hosted by the force had been "overwhelmingly positive," according to the force.
Parents and women in particular said they would feel safer knowing there was support out an night, Ch Insp Damian Sowrey said.
They will be used in Newport and Abergavenny.