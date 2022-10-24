Oakwood rollercoaster: Park's 'deep sadness' over injuries
A man remains in hospital after an incident at a Welsh theme park in which a witness said rollercoaster carriages appeared to be "loose".
Dyfed-Powys Police said his injuries sustained on the Treetops ride at Oakwood Theme Park in Pembrokeshire are not believed to be life-threatening.
Oakwood said it was "deeply saddened" by the incident on Sunday.
The park will not reopen until Saturday - when half-term starts in Wales - but the Treetops ride will remain closed.
"We are co-operating fully with the HSE (Health and Safety Executive) investigation into the incident and are unable to comment further at this stage," said Oakwood in a statement.
"The health, safety, and wellbeing of all our visitors and staff is of paramount importance to us".
A witness to the incident said people on the ride "started screaming and saying stop" before a man was thrown to the ground.
Dr Harriet Lloyd from Carmarthenshire said: "One of the carriages on the back of the ride had been shaking as it had been going round. It looked like the last few carriages were loose and wobbling."
'Incredibly sad'
The HSE said its inspectors were investigating and it would provide more information when it could.
Carmarthenshire West and South Pembrokeshire MS Samuel Kurtz said Oakwood was much loved.
"It's been a part of the summer attraction list for west Wales for a number of years, and it's incredibly sad to hear about the incident.
"My thoughts are with all those involved and I thank the emergency services for their involvement," he said.