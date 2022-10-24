Rhyl: Tribute to pedestrian, 82, who died after collision
- Published
Tributes have been paid to an 82-year-old man who died after he was involved in a collision with a vehicle.
Patrick Joseph McDonald, known as Vinny, died in hospital following the incident in Rhyl, Denbighshire, on Friday morning.
His family described him as "a loving father, grandfather, great grandfather and brother", and "everyone's friend".
North Wales Police are renewing an appeal for anyone with information about the incident to contact them.
Mr McDonald was struck by a vehicle at about 09:45 BST on Church Street in Rhyl.
He was born in Liverpool and moved to north Wales as a teenager, seeking work.
His family said he "loved the area so much" that he remained, meeting his wife Lilly, who passed away in 2004, and raising his children and grandchildren in the area. He latterly met Kath, who was his companion for 16 years.
He was known within the local community as a bar manager in many of area's pubs, and then as a barber.