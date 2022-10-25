River Wye: Man in hospital after being pulled from river

Redbrook rescueNaomi Green
Emergency services spent almost two hours rescuing the man from the River Wye

A man has been pulled from a river and taken to hospital after an "extensive" night-time search by rescue teams.

Police and Coastguard helicopters joined a specialist boat team to search the River Wye at Redbrook, near Monmouth, with thermal imaging cameras

South Wales Fire Service said it was alerted to a man in the water on Monday just after 19:00 BST.

Crews in a boat pulled the man from the river and paramedics treated him at the scene before being taken to hospital.

