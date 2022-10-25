Rhydymwyn fire: Smoke fills sky from fire at industrial park
- Published
Residents have been asked to keep their windows and doors shut as plumes on black smoke are filling the sky above a village in north Wales.
The large fire at a unit on the Antelope Industrial Park in Rhydymwyn, near Mold, in Flintshire, started on Tuesday morning.
Crews from North Wales Fire Service are tackling the blaze and have asked local residents to avoid the area.
Firefighters have asked locals to keep their windows and doors closed.