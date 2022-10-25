Oakwood: Girl also injured in rollercoaster incident
- Published
A girl was also hurt in a rollercoaster incident at a theme park in which a man was injured, it has been confirmed.
The child, who is believed to be the man's daughter, was taken to hospital with minor injuries from the Oakwood Theme Park in Pembrokeshire.
The Health and Safety Executive (HSE), which released the information, is investigating Sunday's incident.
The man was also taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.
Carriages were reported to have wobbled, and the man was thrown out of the back of the ride, Dr Harriet Lloyd, from Carmarthen said.
The park has been shut and will reopen Saturday, but the Treetops ride on which the incident happened will remain closed.
Dr Lloyd, whose husband and five-year-old son were at the front of the ride, said her husband heard people screaming in the carriages at the back.
"He turned around and saw a girl aged about 14 screaming 'Stop'. A man in the carriage with her had been thrown out.
"It looked like the last few carriages were loose and wobbling. He'd been thrown out (and) other passengers were holding the carriage because it had become a bit loose."
HSE said it would not provide any further details relating to the investigation at this stage.
Oakwood has said it is "deeply saddened" by the incident which took place on Sunday.