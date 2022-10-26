Some reservoir levels still falling, Welsh Water warns
- Published
- comments
A hosepipe ban imposed on parts of Wales has been lifted - but Welsh Water warned some reservoir levels are "continuing to drop".
They called on customers to avoid wasting water so its 91 reservoirs had a chance to refill.
This year has had one of the warmest summers on record and the driest year since 1976.
A two-month hosepipe ban covered parts of Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire served by Llys-y-Fran reservoir.
Welsh Water said: "While rain is now falling and helping some reservoirs like Llys-y-Fran, the rain isn't heavy enough or lasting long enough to have a significant effect on levels at all reservoirs.
"This is particularly true of reservoirs in the south east of Wales where levels at some reservoirs are continuing to drop."
The ban, which was lifted on Tuesday, had been introduced after the reservoir, near Haverfordwest, "fell into drought".
"We are not out of the woods yet," said Ian Christie, managing director of Welsh Water's water services.
"Over the past six months, Wales has had one of the longest and driest periods on record and in September only saw 50% of the long term average rainfall," he said.
"Our reservoir levels in some areas - particularly south east Wales - are far lower than they would normally be at this time of year.
"The forecast for a drier than average autumn, with only limited rain expected in the immediate future is a concern."
Mr Christie added: "While we always ask customers not to waste water, we're encouraging all customers to only use what they need over the autumn and winter to help ensure our reservoirs refill as quickly as possible and that there is sufficient water for all our customers next summer."