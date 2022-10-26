Welsh Music Prize: £10,000 winner to be revealed
One of 15 finalists is set to be crowned winner of the Welsh Music Prize 2022.
It celebrates the best new music created in Wales, spanning multiple genres.
Some 130 longlist albums have been whittled down, with the £10,000 prize winner to be announced on Wednesday evening.
"Music is at the beating heart of Wales," said award co-founder Huw Stephens.
"It's great to see another excellent selection of albums highlighted this year."
What is the Welsh Music Prize?
The award scheme started in 2011, and aims to celebrate music made in Wales.
It is supported by Creative Wales, and is this year part of Llais - Cardiff's annual vocal music festival.
The 2022 winner will follow in a long succession of artists and albums which have gone on to national and international success.
Last year's winning album, Inner Song by Kelly Lee Owens explored the personal pain of her own struggles, while embracing the beauty of the natural world.
She was the first recipient of the £10,000 prize, which as well as supporting her musical work, has funded charitable activity in north Wales.
She has also released the theme song for next year's Women's World Cup.
The charity Help Musicians will also support three recipients of the Triskel award - which was created by the Welsh Music Prize for emerging artists - with financial aid towards their music and careers of up to £5,000 each.
Welsh government Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport Dawn Bowden said: "The shortlist reflects the diversity of genres and artists making such exciting music in Wales today".
She congratulated everyone on the shortlist for the prize which she called "a celebration and recognition of excellence and creativity".
What albums are on the shortlist?
- Adwaith - Bato Mato (Libertino Records)
- Art School Girlfriend - Is It Light Where You Are (Fiction)
- Bryde - Still (Easy Life Records)
- Breichiau Hir - Hir Oes I'r Cof (Libertino Records)
- Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard - Backhand Deals (Communion)
- Cate Le Bon - Pompeii (Mexican Summer)
- Carwyn Ellis & Rio 18 and The National Orchestra of Wales - Yn Rio (Legere Recordings)
- Dead Method - Future Femme (Future Femme Records)
- Danielle Lewis - Dreaming In Slow Motion (Red Robin Records)
- Don Leisure - Shaboo Strikes Back (First World Records)
- Gwenno - Tresor (Heavenly Recordings)
- L E M F R E C K - The Pursuit (Noctown)
- Manic Street Preachers - The Ultra Vivid Lament (Sony Music)
- Papur Wal - Amser Mynd Adra (Libertino Records)
- Sywel Nyw - Deuddeg (LWCUS T)
When and where will the winner be announced?
The judges for Welsh Music Prize 2022 are:
- Aoife Woodlock - Other Voices
- Matt Wilkinson - Apple Music
- Nest Jenkins - ITV Cymru Wales
- Sizwe - Artist/Beacons Cymru
- Sophie Williams - NME
- Tegwen Bruce Deans - journalist
- Daniel Minty - Minty's Gig Guide
This year's ceremony at the Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff will be presented by BBC Radio 1's Sian Eleri.
For the first time, the event will have a live public audience as part of Llais, Cardiff's international arts festival, and include performances by some of the shortlisted performers.
The Welsh Music Prize will open Llais, which is in Cardiff from 26 to 30 October.